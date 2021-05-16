UrduPoint.com
KP Governor, CM Visit Residence Of Late PTI Activist

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 09:30 PM

KP Governor, CM visit residence of late PTI activist

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :KP Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Sunday visited the residence of late PTI activist and Deputy Secretary Information, Zahid Mohmand and expressed condolence over his demise.

They spent some time with the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

