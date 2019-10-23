UrduPoint.com
KP Governor, CM Visit Warsak Lift Canal Pump House Project

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:12 PM

KP Governor, CM visit Warsak Lift Canal pump house project

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Wednesday visited Warsak Lift Canal Pump House here at Ghundai Jamrud and reviewed pace of work on remodeling of Warsak canal system project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Wednesday visited Warsak Lift Canal Pump House here at Ghundai Jamrud and reviewed pace of work on remodeling of Warsak canal system project.

The Irrigation department officials briefed the Governor and Chief Minister about the ongoing work on the project. It was informed that total cost of the project was Rs11137.48 million while Rs1,486.02 million would incur on up-gradation of existing pump.

They said that water pumps were being manufactured in China and motors would be imported from Germany and the installation of these two important items would be done in the month of March next year.

The governor and chief minister both instructed irrigation department to speed up work in the best public interest noting that it was very important project that upon completion would help irrigate thousands of kanal barren land in the suburbs of Peshawar.

They hoped that water would be supplied to Och Canal before the next farming of wheat season.

The Governor and Chief Minister also inspected the machinery and other irrigation system installed in the pump house.

Secretary Irrigation department Daud Khan, Deputy Commissioner district Khyber Mehmood Aslam, Chief Engineer Irrigation department Sahibzada Naeem and official concerned were also present on this occasion.

