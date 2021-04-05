KP Governor condemns assassination of ATC Judge

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Monday strongly condemned the gruesome killing of ATC Judge Aftab Afridi along with his family the other night and expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Monday strongly condemned the gruesome killing of ATC Judge Aftab Afridi along with his family the other night and expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family.

In his condolence message, he expressed condolence with the bereaved family and prayed courage for them to bear the loss with fortitude and eternal peace for the departed souls.