KP Governor condemns attack on polio security vehicle in DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on a security vehicle that was on duty with a polio vaccination team in Daraban Dera Ismail Khan.

In a statement, he expressed deep concern over the rising unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, criticizing the provincial government for remaining passive in the face of escalating violence.

He described the attack on the security vehicle as the work of forces hostile to Pakistan, islam, and humanity. Kundi also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured police officers who were part of the team targeted during the incident.

APP/ash/