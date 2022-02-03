KP governor condemns Balochistan terror attacks

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Thursday condemned terrorist attacks on security forces' camps in Panjgur and Noshki areas of Balochistan and expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of security personnel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Thursday condemned terrorist attacks on security forces' camps in Panjgur and Noshki areas of Balochistan and expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of security personnel.

The governor, in a statement, prayed for the eternal peace of martyred security personnel and for courage to their bereaved families to bear the loss. He also prayed for early recovery of those injured in the terror attacks.

He praised bravery and sacrifices of the security forces in foiling the nefarious designs of terrorists, saying the entire nation stood with the law enforces in war against terrorism.