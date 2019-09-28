UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Governor Condemns Chaman Blast

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

KP Governor condemns Chaman Blast

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman has condemned Chaman Blast and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman has condemned Chaman Blast and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident.

In a statement issued here Saturday, condemning the blast, KP Governor has expressed grief over the loss of precious lives including JUI-F leader, Moulana Mohammad Hanif.

KP Governor also prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Chaman

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister directs WASA, other depts to ..

4 minutes ago

KP govt approves sum of Rs 200 mln for city traffi ..

4 minutes ago

Tunisian Election Watchdog Confirms Plans to Hold ..

4 minutes ago

Football: Scottish Premiership results

16 minutes ago

Prime Minister raised Kashmir issue at UNGA effect ..

16 minutes ago

Hong Kong Gov't to Push Constitutional Development ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.