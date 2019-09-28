KP Governor condemns Chaman Blast

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman has condemned Chaman Blast and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Shah Farman has condemned Chaman Blast and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident.

In a statement issued here Saturday, condemning the blast, KP Governor has expressed grief over the loss of precious lives including JUI-F leader, Moulana Mohammad Hanif.

KP Governor also prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls and early recovery of the injured.