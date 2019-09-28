KP Governor Condemns Chaman Blast
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 07:30 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman has condemned Chaman Blast and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident
In a statement issued here Saturday, condemning the blast, KP Governor has expressed grief over the loss of precious lives including JUI-F leader, Moulana Mohammad Hanif.
KP Governor also prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls and early recovery of the injured.