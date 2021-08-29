KP Governor condemns firing of militants at Bajaur check post

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman has condemned the cross border firing of militants at a check post in Bajaur and expressed grief over the martyrdom of two security personnel in the incident.

In a message issued here on Sunday, KP Governor prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed in eternal abode with peace.

He also prayed for granting courage and patience to bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.