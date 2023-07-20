Open Menu

KP Governor Condemns Khyber Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 03:50 PM

KP Governor condemns Khyber blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Thursday condemned the explosion at tehsil Bara of Khyber district and expressed profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of a policeman and sympathies with the bereaved families.

He prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The Governor also attended funeral prayers of policemen martyred in the terrorist attack at Regi Lalma and laid floral wreaths on their bodies and offered Fateha besides prayed for patience to the victims' families.

