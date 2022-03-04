UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Condemns Koocha Risaldar Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 05:50 PM

KP Governor condemns Koocha Risaldar blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman while condemning suicide attack in a mosque of Kocha Risaldar expressed grief over loss of precious lives in the incident.

In a message issued here Friday, KP Governor expressed sorrow over the incident and said that government shares the grief of bereaved families in this hour of distress.

Condemning the inhuman act, he said that perpetrators of the incident want to disrupt peace and create disharmony and difference among people.

He said that elements involved in the terror incident would be dealt with iron hands and brought to court of law.

Shah Farman also prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls and granting courage to members of bereaved families. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

