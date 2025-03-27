Open Menu

KP Governor Condemns Quetta Bomb Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 06:40 PM

KP Governor condemns Quetta bomb blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday condemned the bomb blast near a police mobile on Double Road in Quetta.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of three lives in the explosion, the Governor extended heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

He assured them that their grief is shared, and prayed for the elevation of the deceased's ranks. Governor Kundi also wished for the swift recovery of those injured in the blast.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, has condemned the terrorist attack in the Kalmat area, where militants identified passengers in bus and opening fire.

Expressing deep sorrow and regret over the loss of six innocent lives in the shooting, the Governor said that targeting and killing innocent people is an inhumane crime.

He prayed for the elevation of the deceased's ranks and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, wishing them patience and strength in their time of grief.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar for religious leaders, figures ..

31 minutes ago
 Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP

Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP

31 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire

46 minutes ago
 CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction wit ..

CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwa ..

UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening

1 hour ago
 Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bel ..

Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..

1 hour ago
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices ..

MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February

1 hour ago
 Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award

2 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Sa ..

Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan