KP Governor Condemns Quetta Bomb Blast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday condemned the bomb blast near a police mobile on Double Road in Quetta.
Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of three lives in the explosion, the Governor extended heartfelt condolences to the affected families.
He assured them that their grief is shared, and prayed for the elevation of the deceased's ranks. Governor Kundi also wished for the swift recovery of those injured in the blast.
Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, has condemned the terrorist attack in the Kalmat area, where militants identified passengers in bus and opening fire.
Expressing deep sorrow and regret over the loss of six innocent lives in the shooting, the Governor said that targeting and killing innocent people is an inhumane crime.
He prayed for the elevation of the deceased's ranks and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, wishing them patience and strength in their time of grief.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar for religious leaders, figures ..
Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire
CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening
Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February
Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria
Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award
Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sahiwal Coal Power Plant: A Beacon of Economic Growth and Community Empowerment6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Randhawa, IG Rizvi join police officials for special Iftar6 minutes ago
-
KP Governor condemns Quetta bomb blast6 minutes ago
-
Targeting innocent citizens is brutal, unforgivable crime: Says CM Bugti6 minutes ago
-
AJK President asks Trump to honor his pledges by mediating on Kashmir16 minutes ago
-
District administration takes steps to improve land record system and revenue services16 minutes ago
-
Experts at seminar explores India’s strategic culture & its impact on Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
SSP visits double-murder scene in Gujar Khan16 minutes ago
-
Balcohistan CM condemns blast on police mobile in Quetta16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to launch National Minerals Harmonisation Framework 202516 minutes ago
-
Pindi Board registered five more cases against copying during exams16 minutes ago
-
DC orders stern action against profiteers26 minutes ago