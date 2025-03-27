KP Governor condemns Quetta bomb blast

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday condemned the bomb blast near a police mobile on Double Road in Quetta.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of three lives in the explosion, the Governor extended heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

He assured them that their grief is shared, and prayed for the elevation of the deceased's ranks. Governor Kundi also wished for the swift recovery of those injured in the blast.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, has condemned the terrorist attack in the Kalmat area, where militants identified passengers in bus and opening fire.

Expressing deep sorrow and regret over the loss of six innocent lives in the shooting, the Governor said that targeting and killing innocent people is an inhumane crime.

He prayed for the elevation of the deceased's ranks and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, wishing them patience and strength in their time of grief.