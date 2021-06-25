KP Governor condemns Sibi attack

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman has expressed grief over the demise of five personnel of Frontier Corps in militants attack at District Sibi, Baluchistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman has expressed grief over the demise of five personnel of Frontier Corps in militants attack at District Sibi, Baluchistan.

In a condemnation message issued here on Friday, KP Governor prayed for eternal peace of departed souls and granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said that whole nation was united against militancy and praised the sacrifices of security forces for the defense of country.

Meanwhile, Governor facilitated newly elected office bearers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Press Gallery. He hoped that newly elected press gallery would perform duties with dedication and in a professional manner keeping in view expectations of people.