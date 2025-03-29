Open Menu

KP Governor Condemns Suicide Attack On Mengal's Long March In Mastung

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2025 | 09:50 PM

KP Governor condemns suicide attack on Mengal's long march in Mastung

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday condemned the suicide attack on the long march of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) chief, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, at the Luk Pass area in Mastung.

Terming the attack a cowardly act, the Governor emphasized that such assaults on peaceful political activities are absolutely unacceptable.

He urged the Balochistan government to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act to justice and ensure the safety and security of the public.

Faisal Karim Kundi extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. He further added that the nation stands united against terrorism, and such vile acts cannot weaken our resolve.

