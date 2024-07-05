Open Menu

KP Governor Condemns Takhtbhai Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM

KP Governor condemns Takhtbhai blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here Friday condemned explosion near Jalala bridge Takhtbhai in Mardan district and expressed sorrow over loss of two lives in the blast.

The Governor expressed sympathy with the families of the bereaved families.

He prayed for highest place of the victims in eternal peace and speedy recovery of the injured.

The Governor said that he equally shared the grief and sorrow through which the victims families were passing through.

