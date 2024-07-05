KP Governor Condemns Takhtbhai Blast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here Friday condemned explosion near Jalala bridge Takhtbhai in Mardan district and expressed sorrow over loss of two lives in the blast.
The Governor expressed sympathy with the families of the bereaved families.
He prayed for highest place of the victims in eternal peace and speedy recovery of the injured.
The Governor said that he equally shared the grief and sorrow through which the victims families were passing through.
Recent Stories
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Aimal Wali Khan visits Bajaur to condole death of Senator Hidayatullah3 seconds ago
-
CM Murad terms July 5 as Black Day20 seconds ago
-
Qasim fort, Nishtar road landscape improvement planned27 seconds ago
-
30 E-Buses safely docked at Convention Center with charging infrastructure in place: Tarar10 minutes ago
-
Early morning drizzle turns weather pleasant, more showers likely10 minutes ago
-
Two minor girls among 3 killed in rain-related incidents20 minutes ago
-
Registration for admissions to DMC starts20 minutes ago
-
School Meal Programme for lagging districts of Balochistan on cards20 minutes ago
-
931 Traffic Wardens to regulate traffic during Muharram21 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 149 kg drugs in 5 operations30 minutes ago
-
KP announce public holiday on 1st Muharram30 minutes ago
-
Two killed, 5 injured in Mardan blast: DPO40 minutes ago