KP Governor condemns terrorist attack on KSE

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Shah Farman Monday strongly condemned terrorist attack on the pakistan stock exchange.

In a statement, he lauded bravery of security personnel who fought back and thwarted the terrorist attack.

He paid tribute to the role and sacrifices of the security forces in the fight against terrorism.