KP Governor Condemns Terrorist Attack On KSE
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 04:03 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Shah Farman Monday strongly condemned terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Shah Farman Monday strongly condemned terrorist attack on the pakistan stock exchange.
In a statement, he lauded bravery of security personnel who fought back and thwarted the terrorist attack.
He paid tribute to the role and sacrifices of the security forces in the fight against terrorism.