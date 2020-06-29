UrduPoint.com
KP Governor Condemns Terrorist Attack On KSE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 04:03 PM

KP Governor condemns terrorist attack on KSE

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Shah Farman Monday strongly condemned terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Shah Farman Monday strongly condemned terrorist attack on the pakistan stock exchange.

In a statement, he lauded bravery of security personnel who fought back and thwarted the terrorist attack.

He paid tribute to the role and sacrifices of the security forces in the fight against terrorism.

