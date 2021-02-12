KP Governor condemns terrorists' attack on security forces in SW

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Friday strongly condemned terrorists' attack on a security post in Makeen area of South Waziristan district last night in which four soldiers embraced martyrdom.

The Governor prayed eternal peace for the departed souls and courage for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said it was a cowardly attack by terrorists and anti state elements, adding that security forces have rendered great sacrifices for peace in the country.