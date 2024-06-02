Open Menu

KP Governor Condoles Demise Of Eminent TV Drama Artist Mumtaz Ali Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM

KP Governor condoles demise of eminent TV drama artist Mumtaz Ali Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here on Sunday condoled over the demise of eminent drama artist of Pashto language, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah.

The Governor condoled with members of the bereaved family and prayed for his his soul in eternal peace.

The services of Mumtaz Alj Shah in the field of Pashto drama will always be remembered, the Governor said.

He said late Mumtaz Ali Shah also known as Bacha Ghee was famous artist with great skills in Pashto language dramas at ptv and Radio Pakistan.

