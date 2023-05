PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Sunday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of journalist Khalid Khan in a traffic accident.

Khalid Khan remained associated with Khyber news tv.

The Governor prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and patience of the bereaved family.