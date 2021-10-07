KP Governor condoles loss of human lives in Harnai earthquake

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious human lives and properties in an earthquake that jolted Harnai area in Balochistan province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious human lives and properties in an earthquake that jolted Harnai area in Balochistan province.

In his condolence message issued here, he expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed courage for them to bear the loss with fortitude. He also prayed eternal peace for the departed souls and early souls of the injured persons.

He said the whole nation stands united with the affected families in this hour of tragedy and assured full support of the government.