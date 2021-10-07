UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Condoles Loss Of Human Lives In Harnai Earthquake

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 09:20 PM

KP Governor condoles loss of human lives in Harnai earthquake

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious human lives and properties in an earthquake that jolted Harnai area in Balochistan province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious human lives and properties in an earthquake that jolted Harnai area in Balochistan province.

In his condolence message issued here, he expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed courage for them to bear the loss with fortitude. He also prayed eternal peace for the departed souls and early souls of the injured persons.

He said the whole nation stands united with the affected families in this hour of tragedy and assured full support of the government.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Harnai Government

Recent Stories

Act being introduce to redress medical problems: ..

Act being introduce to redress medical problems: Dr Faisal

52 seconds ago
 Asad Umar stresses evolving an effective strategy ..

Asad Umar stresses evolving an effective strategy of disaster mitigation, optimu ..

56 seconds ago
 One of Two Russian Sailors Detained in France Take ..

One of Two Russian Sailors Detained in France Taken Into Custody - Russian Embas ..

58 seconds ago
 Without masks, 2-metre distancing not enough to pr ..

Without masks, 2-metre distancing not enough to prevent spread of COVID-19 indoo ..

7 minutes ago
 Tribal Lines, Mardan Bears, Bannu Panthers secure ..

Tribal Lines, Mardan Bears, Bannu Panthers secure victories

7 minutes ago
 Speakers stress for creating awareness on mental h ..

Speakers stress for creating awareness on mental health

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.