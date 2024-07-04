Open Menu

KP Governor Condoles Loss Of Lives In Haripur Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 12:30 PM

KP Governor condoles loss of lives in Haripur road accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here Thursday expressed condolences over loss of four lives in a road accident in Haripur district.

The Governor while expressing sympathy with the bereaved families, has prayed for eternal peace of the deceased and early recovery of the injured.

At least four persons died when a passengers van fell a deep ravine in Haripur district.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Injured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Died Road Accident Van Haripur Faisal Karim Kundi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

4 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notific ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification

13 hours ago
 Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standar ..

Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

13 hours ago
 PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gain ..

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..

13 hours ago
 Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Sh ..

Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..

13 hours ago
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promot ..

Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace

13 hours ago
 Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: ..

Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah

13 hours ago
 DC Murree directs for timely completion of develop ..

DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects

13 hours ago
 All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istek ..

All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana

13 hours ago
 2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cult ..

2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes

13 hours ago
 Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan