KP Governor condoles loss of lives in Haripur road accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here Thursday expressed condolences over loss of four lives in a road accident in Haripur district.

The Governor while expressing sympathy with the bereaved families, has prayed for eternal peace of the deceased and early recovery of the injured.

At least four persons died when a passengers van fell a deep ravine in Haripur district.

