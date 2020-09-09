KP Governor condoles loss of lives in mine collapse incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Wednesday expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of several precious lives in mine collapse incident in Mohmand district.

In his message, he said it was a tragic incident which made the whole nation grieved.

He expressed solidarity and condolence with the bereaved families and prayed Allah Almighty to give them courage to bear the loss with fortitude.

The Governor also prayed eternal peace for the departed souls of the incidents and early recovery of the injured persons. He said the provincial government stands with the affected families and would provide them all possible support and assistance in this hour of tragedy.