PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Tuesday condoled the martyrdom of four security personnel including a Lt. Colonel at Tirah Khyber district the other day.

He expressed sympathy with the families of the martyrs.

The Governor said the entire nation held the sacrifices of security forces in high esteem.