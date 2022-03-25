KP Governor condoles martyrdom of security officials in cross border firing

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Friday strongly condemned cross border firing by militants in South Waziristan in which security officials embraced martyrdom

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Friday strongly condemned cross border firing by militants in South Waziristan in which security officials embraced martyrdom.

In a statement issued here, he said the Governor prayed eternal peace for the departed souls and courage for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said that the armed forces of Pakistan know very well how to defend the motherland and they have rendered great sacrifices in fight against terrorists and anti state elements.

He strongly condemned the cross border firing by the militant and anti state elements and termed it a cowardly act.