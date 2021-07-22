UrduPoint.com
KP Governor Condoles Over Death Of Arif Nizami

Thu 22nd July 2021 | 07:40 PM

KP Governor condoles over death of Arif Nizami

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Arif Nizami, senior journalist and founding editor of Pakistan Today.

In a condolence message issued here Thursday, KP Governor prayed to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved family members.

He said that contributions of Arif Nizami in journalism would always be remembered.

