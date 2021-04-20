UrduPoint.com
KP Governor Condoles Over Death Of Nasir Durrani

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

KP Governor condoles over death of Nasir Durrani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Nasir Khan Durrani, former Inspector General Police KP.

In a condolence message issued here Tuesday, KP Governor prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and grating courage to bereave family members.

He also praised professionalism, dutifulness and dedication of Nasir Durrani and his contribution for the development of KP police force.

More Stories From Pakistan

