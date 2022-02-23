UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Condoles Over Demise Of Rahman Malik

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 06:10 PM

KP Governor condoles over demise of Rahman Malik

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman has expressed grief over the death of former Interior Minister Senator Rehman Malik.

In a condolence message issued here on Wednesday, KP governor expressed sympathies with bereaved family.

He also prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and granting courage to family members to bear the loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Rehman Malik Interior Minister Family

Recent Stories

Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs ..

PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, ..

42 minutes ago
 How realme 9i’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm Chip ..

How realme 9i’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm Chipset Redefines Gaming

59 minutes ago
 Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing wel ..

Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing well despite multiple challenges

2 hours ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Wednesday

2 hours ago
 FAD, PNCA organize solo exhibition showcasing 'Man ..

FAD, PNCA organize solo exhibition showcasing 'Manora Field Notes'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>