KP Governor condoles over demise of Rahman Malik

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman has expressed grief over the death of former Interior Minister Senator Rehman Malik.

In a condolence message issued here on Wednesday, KP governor expressed sympathies with bereaved family.

He also prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and granting courage to family members to bear the loss with equanimity.