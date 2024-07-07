KP Governor condoles over loss of lives in Chitral road mishap

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here on Sunday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of two lives of tourists in car accident at Eshrayat in Chitral.

The Governor expressed sympathy with the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace of the victims.

He also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.