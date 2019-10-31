UrduPoint.com
KP Governor Condoles Train Inferno Incident

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Tezgam fire incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Tezgam fire incident.

In a statement issued from Governor House, the Governor expressed heartfelt grief and sympathies with the bereaved families of deceased.

He also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and early recovery of the injured.

