KP Governor Condoles With Afghan Consul General Over Earthquake Losses
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi held a telephone conversation with Afghan Consul General in Peshawar, Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir, to convey deep sorrow and condolences over the massive loss of lives and property caused by the devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.
During the call, the Governor extended sympathies on behalf of himself and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressing grief over the tragic deaths of hundreds of people.
He assured the Consul General of every possible assistance for the earthquake-affected families and reiterated the province’s commitment to cooperate in relief efforts.
Governor Kundi also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.
He said that in this difficult hour, the people of Pakistan, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stand shoulder to shoulder with the Afghan government and people, sharing their pain and grief.
