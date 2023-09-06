KP Governor condoles with APP Bureau Chief over sad demise of his mother

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Wednesday expressed his heartfelt condolences with the Bureau Chief, Associated Press of Pakistan Peshawar Fakhar e Alam over the sad demise of his mother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Wednesday expressed his heartfelt condolences with the Bureau Chief, Associated Press of Pakistan Peshawar Fakhar e Alam over the sad demise of his mother.

In a condolence message, the Governor expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of senior journalist Fakhar e Alam and expressed sympathies with members of the bereaved family.

The Governor prayed for her sould to rest in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience and fortitude.