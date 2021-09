PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Tuesday condoled with Director General KP Imdadullah over sad demise of his mother.

In his condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.