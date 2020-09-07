UrduPoint.com
KP Governor Confers Tamgha-e-Imtiaz On Architect Naeem Pasha

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 08:00 PM

KP Governor confers Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on Architect Naeem Pasha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Monday conferred the prestigious civil award 'Tamgha-e-Imtiaz' to renowned architect Naeem Pasha at a ceremony held here at Governor House on Monday.

The award has been given to Naeem Pasha, a creative architect from Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who has been involved in the field of architecture for the past 50 years.

Naeem Pasha has planned designs of different big projects that garnered national and international acclamation.

His designed projects included National Gallery of Arts in Islamabad, extension of Peshawar Museum, Department of Archaeology at University of Peshawar, Asghar Khan Pakistan Air Force Training academy in Risalpur, State Life Building in Islamabad, design of St.

Thomas Church, Arts and Crafts Village.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on the occasion congratulated Naeem Pasha on receiving the Presidential Award and wished him good luck.

The ceremony was attended by Provincial Ministers, Members of Parliament, IG Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, Administrative Secretaries and relatives of the Naeem Pasha.

