KP Governor congratulates new Chairman JCSC, Army Chief

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Friday congratulated Lt. General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Lt. General Asim Munir on their appointment as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) as Chief of Army Staff respectively

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Friday congratulated Lt. General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Lt. General Asim Munir on their appointment as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) as Chief of Army Staff respectively.

In a statement issued here, the Governor hoped that in the wake of present security challenges being faced by the country, the new military leadership would perform their professional duties with more commitment and devotion.

He also felicitated the nation and the country's leadership over appointment of Army Chief on merit, adding that the census of all major political parties on the important appointments was commendable as it would create political and economic stability in the country.