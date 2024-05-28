KP Governor congratulates Yousaf Raza Gillani on his son victory in Multan by-election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi met with Acting President of Pakistan Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani at his residence in Islamabad and congratulated him on his son Ali Qasim Gillani victory in Multan by-election.

The Governor presented flowers bouquet to Yousaf Raza Gillani and expressed best wishes to him. Faisal Karim Kundi said that Ali Qasim Gillani success in NA-148 Multan reflected people's confidence. The acting President thanked the Governor KP for congratulation and best wishes.

Matters pertaining to political, economic and law and order situation in the country including Khyber Pakthunkhwa also came under discussion.