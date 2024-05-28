Open Menu

KP Governor Congratulates Yousaf Raza Gillani On His Son Victory In Multan By-election

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 03:30 PM

KP Governor congratulates Yousaf Raza Gillani on his son victory in Multan by-election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi met with Acting President of Pakistan Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani at his residence in Islamabad and congratulated him on his son Ali Qasim Gillani victory in Multan by-election.

The Governor presented flowers bouquet to Yousaf Raza Gillani and expressed best wishes to him. Faisal Karim Kundi said that Ali Qasim Gillani success in NA-148 Multan reflected people's confidence. The acting President thanked the Governor KP for congratulation and best wishes.

Matters pertaining to political, economic and law and order situation in the country including Khyber Pakthunkhwa also came under discussion.

Related Topics

Multan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan Governor Yousaf Raza Gillani Law And Order Faisal Karim Kundi Best NA-148

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

15 minutes ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

26 minutes ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

48 minutes ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

52 minutes ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

1 hour ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

1 hour ago
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

2 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

7 hours ago
  North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

18 hours ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan