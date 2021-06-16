UrduPoint.com
KP Governor Constitutes GIT To Probe Alleged Corruption In Agriculture University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 02:10 PM

The Governor and Chancellor KP Universities Shah Farman has constituted a Governor Inspection Team (GIT) to probe alleged corruption, financial embezzlement and misuse of power by Registrar Agriculture University and sought a report for necessary action

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The Governor and Chancellor KP Universities Shah Farman has constituted a Governor Inspection Team (GIT) to probe alleged corruption, financial embezzlement and misuse of power by Registrar Agriculture University and sought a report for necessary action.

The Governor took cognizance of the repeated complaints filed by Agriculture University Teachers Association (AUTA) and Agriculture University Officers Associations (AUOFA) against Registrar of the varsity, confirmed the Governor House.

The two associations submitted that the Registrar was allegedly involved in misuse of powers, nepotism, favoritism and financial embezzlement and causing huge loss to the one of the old and prestigious institutions of higher education in KP.

They maintained that the Registrar was ineligible for the said post and by concealing the facts from the Syndicate and misusing his power processed his case for awarding BS-20 as personal grade through Selection board.

The two associations requested the Governor/ Chancellor to look into the matter and save the University from further devastation and financial embezzlement by the official.

