KP Governor contacts Pakistani embassy following boat accident in Libya

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday reached out to the Pakistani embassy following the tragic boat incident in Libya

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday reached out to the Pakistani embassy following the tragic boat incident in Libya.

He directed the Governor House staff to coordinate with the embassy for assistance.

Kundi expressed deep sorrow over the incident, which has claimed the lives of 65 passengers, many of whom are reportedly Pakistani citizens.

He assured that efforts will be made to ensure the return of the victims' bodies and provide full support to their families during this difficult time.