PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Corp Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen Noman Mehmood Thursday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here at Governor House and discussed surge in corona cases in the province and the precautionary measures.

Both discussed overall peace law and order situation in the merged districts.