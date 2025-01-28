KP governor criticizes KP govt’s failure to deliver

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed concerns over the plight of people in the province, saying, the PTI-led provincial government had completely failed to deliver on all fronts.

He expressed these views during a visit to the residence of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Tehsil President Syed Taqeer Shah in Mathpur, Paharpur Tehsil.

The governor was welcomed by local Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders, including former Nazim of Paharpur, Haji Ayub Khan Marwat, Tehsil General Secretary Chairman, Junaid Tariq Qureshi, Liaqat Ali Sajjadi, and Manager Jalal Khan.

The Governor met with PPP officials and workers, listened to the public's concerns, and assured them of his support in resolving their issues.

Talking to the media, the governor said that the provincial government had done nothing so far to address issues facing the people at all fronts.

Moreover, he reiterated his earlier claim about the presence of "Mir Sadiq and Mir Jafar" within PTI, now proven true after the removal of their partu's provincial president Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Kundi also highlighted the progress of the Chashma Lift Canal project, noting that three surveys had already been conducted, despite some individuals prematurely claiming the inauguration of the project when funds had not yet been received.

He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and WAPDA Chairman for their special interest in the project.

He assured that the work on Chashma Lift Canal would be inaugurated this year.

He also announced that land acquisition for the construction of an international airport in Dera Ismail Khan had been completed, with the Section-4 land acquisition process underway.

He informed that there was a plan for the inauguration of the Band Korai Grid Station, which would resolve the longstanding power issues faced by the residents of Paharpur.

Governor Faisal Karim Khan Kundi mingled with PPP officials, workers, and the local community, reaffirming his commitment to addressing their concerns and ensuring their well-being.