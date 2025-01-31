KP Governor Criticizes PTI For Neglecting Province, Calls For Federal Attention
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for leaving the province at the mercy of terrorists.
During a meeting with a delegation from the Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ), led by newly elected President Kashifuddin Syed and General Secretary Irshad Maidani Kundi stated that he had urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to pay attention towards KP.
He also called for federal ministers to actively engage with KP, using the Governor House as a platform for their activities and addressing the provincial issues.
The Governor emphasized the need to establish Daanish Schools based on ground realities and urged the Prime Minister's Youth Program to extend beyond Punjab, highlighting that KP has the highest youth population but is often overlooked in federal initiatives.
Regarding the provincial government, he claimed it has failed to provide basic facilities in every department.
He also acknowledged the sacrifices and contributions of KP journalists, assuring them that he would personally discuss their issues with Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.
He pledged to work on welfare and training programs for journalists in consultation with media representatives.
Earlier, KhUJ President Kashifuddin Syed thanked Governor Kundi for his engagement with the press community.
He noted that journalists in Peshawar were facing increasing challenges. Press Club President M Riaz and senior journalist Shamim Shahid, also shared their concerns about issues related to federal departments and media challenges in KP.
Meanwhile, renowned Musician Zainullah Chitrali called on the governor here
and discussed the promotion of cultural heritage, the development of local music, and the welfare of artists in the province.
Governor Kundi emphasized that preserving KP’s cultural identity and traditional music is one of his top priorities.
He announced that a comprehensive strategy is being developed to promote local arts, music, and languages, which includes the establishment of cultural institutions across the province.
Zainullah Chitrali spoke about the challenges faced by local artists and stressed the need for government support to preserve KP’s rich cultural heritage.
Governor Kundi assured that practical steps would be taken for the welfare of artists, musicians, and poets, and their suggestions would be incorporated into policy-making.
