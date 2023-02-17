KP Governor de-notifies caretaker Minister Khushdil Khan on job charges

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Friday denotified caretaker Minister Khushdil Khan Malik for holding a Government job during the taking of oath of his office.

According to a notification of the KP Administration Department, the governor in the exercise of the powers conferred under clause 3 of article 132 of the constitution, de-notified caretaker Minister Khushdil Khan Malik from his office.

According to officials, Khushdil Khan was a government servant at the time of taking the oath of his office as caretaker minister and no government servant can become part of the cabinet.