Open Menu

KP Governor Declares His DI Khan Office As Official Residence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 11:08 PM

KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here Friday declared his Kundi Midel Farm House on Chesma Road DI Khan as his official residence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here Friday declared his Kundi Midel Farm House on Chesma Road DI Khan as his official residence.

This said in a notification here today.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Road Faisal Karim Kundi

Recent Stories

UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food ..

UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakis ..

10 seconds ago
 PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve politica ..

PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan

11 seconds ago
 Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan ..

Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal

13 seconds ago
 Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complain ..

Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time

14 seconds ago
 Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting p ..

Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting province’s economy: Governor

7 minutes ago
 Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza

Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza

7 minutes ago
Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: ..

Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

7 minutes ago
 PA Speaker suspends membership of 11 opposition MP ..

PA Speaker suspends membership of 11 opposition MPAs

2 hours ago
 USKT organizes "Find Your Inner Voice" workshop

USKT organizes "Find Your Inner Voice" workshop

2 hours ago
 Ramesh Singh Arora visits Lahore Press Club

Ramesh Singh Arora visits Lahore Press Club

2 hours ago
 IG Punjab awards cash prizes, commendation certifi ..

IG Punjab awards cash prizes, commendation certificates to crime-fighter officer ..

2 hours ago
 Met office predicts rain-wind/thunderstorms in Lah ..

Met office predicts rain-wind/thunderstorms in Lahore, parts of province

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan