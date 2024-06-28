KP Governor Declares His DI Khan Office As Official Residence
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 11:08 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here Friday declared his Kundi Midel Farm House on Chesma Road DI Khan as his official residence.
This said in a notification here today.
