KP Governor denounce Chaman blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman Monday condemned bomb blast in Chaman, Balochistan and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident.

In a statement issued here, the Governor offered condolences to bereaved family members and prayed for eternal peace of departed souls. He also prayed for early recovery of those injured in the blast.