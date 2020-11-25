UrduPoint.com
KP Governor Deplores Absence Of LDTA Members

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 11:18 PM

KP Governor deplores absence of LDTA members

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Wednesday strongly deplored absence and apathy of representatives of Lahore Diocesan Trust Association (LDTA) in meetings of Board of Governors (BoGs) of Edward College for the third consecutive time

The meeting of BoGs of Edward College was convened here at Governor House to discuss administrative, financial, educational and other issues of the college but postponed without taking up any agenda item due to absence of LDTA members.

As per the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan, the participation of any LDTA member in BoGs meeting of Edward college was mandatory and despite well-before time intimation the members of LDTA every time regretted to attend the meeting.

The Governor said that provincial government was very serious to brining improvement in educational, financial and administrative affairs of one of the historic educational institutions of the province but the apathy of LDTA was resulting in postponement of board meeting every time.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Higher education Kamran Bangash and all other board members were present on the occasion.

