KP Governor direct varsities to share compliance over 2% admission quota for minorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali on Friday issued directives to all the public sector varsities for sharing compliance over two per cent quota for minorities in the province.

He issued these directives during a meeting held at the Governor House with a delegation of Civil Society Organization (CSO) representatives led by Qamar Naseem, Programme Manager of Blue Veins organization.

Muhammad Rizwan, Provincial Coordinator of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) was also present on the occasion along with CSO representatives including Zartasha, Faizan, Aliza Mehfooz and Uruba.

The CSO representatives called on Governor to express their gratitude for the support extended by Haji Ghulam Ali in the enforcement of Section 144 for the imposition of a ban on the sale of e-cigarettes on youngsters below the age of 21 and within the vicinity of educational institutions.

During the meeting, Qamar Naseem diverted the attention of Governor KP over the non-implementation of 2 per cent admission quota by public sector universities for the minority community.

He informed the Governor that during a survey conducted by Blue Veins in the province, it was found that the majority of universities are not utilizing a two per cent quota for minorities as decided by the government.

Taking notice of the information, the Governor forthwith issued directives to all the universities in the province to share implementation of the decision.

He said the rights of minorities would be protected and implementation of decisions taken by the government in this regard would be ensured at all cost.

He also sought the implementation of a job quota granted by the government to minority communities of the country.

Earlier, Qamar Naseem apprised Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali about benefits of enforcing ban on sale of e-cigarettes and vape to youngsters in KP.

He said district governments are conducting raids at different commercial markets and taking action over the open sale of newer tobacco products.

In some areas, shopkeepers are educated about seeking identity cards of customers purchasing e-cigarettes to ascertain their age.

In some cases, district govt officials have nabbed youngsters and even minors over purchasing e-citrates and informed their parents.

He said the courageous and dynamic stance taken by Governor KP made the province the first ever in the country to take this bold decision of banning the sale of newer tobacco products being sold on the basis of false claims of harm reduction.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said what he did was for the benefit of our youngsters and for ensuring better public health.

He said the young generation gets impressed by advertisements on social media and involve in smoking which ensues in their indulgence in intoxication and wrong practices.

Haji Ghulam Ali stressed over increasing awareness about the harms of these new tobacco products on public health.

He also suggested for preparation a documentary for airing on ptv about harmful impacts of e-cigarettes and vaping on people, especially youngsters.

Similarly, social media platforms should also be used for education of public because of its growing use, he continued.

He also directed district administrations in the provinces to fully ensure implementation of decision taken by KP government of banning sale of e-cigarettes and vapes for a period of 60 days.

Meanwhile, he also directed CSO representatives to forthwith prepare draft law for passage from provincial assembly after the expiry of two months period of section 144.

On this occasion, CSO representative also presented a shield to Governor KP as a mark of appreciation and thanks over his cooperation and leading role in banning sale of e-cigarettes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.