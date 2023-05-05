KP Governor directed DC Kurram to maintain law & order after teachers killings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Thursday Night while expressing grief and sorrow on the killing of seven people, directed the deputy commissioner of the Kurrum district to ensure peace, law and order in the area.

He prayed for the early recovery of the injured and expressed sympathy for the victim's families.

The Governor termed the incident a conspiracy to disrupt peace in the area and said that unity among local people, religious leaders, elders and elected representatives was imperative to frustrate the nefarious designs of the miscreants.