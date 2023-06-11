UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Directs CS To Expedite Relief Efforts In Rains, Storms Hit Bannu, Laki Marwat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2023 | 12:00 AM

KP Governor directs CS to expedite relief efforts in rains, storms hit Bannu, Laki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Saturday directed Chief Secretary to expedite relief efforts in the rains and storms hit areas of Bannu and Laki Marwat districts.

Expressing profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in these districts, Governor KP highly praised Pakistan Army for immediately starting relief operations in the affected areas.

He appealed to the local people to participate in the relief operations and extend support to the affected people.

The Governor said he equally shared the grief and sorrow with the victims families in this hour of difficulty and prayed for eternal peace of all the victims and early recovery of the injured.

