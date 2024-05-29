KP Governor directs establishment of NADRA citizens facilitation centres at tehsil level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here Wednesday directed the Director General (DG) National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Regional Head Office KP, Khalid Inayatullah to establish citizens facilitation centres at tehsil level to facilitate the local population of the province.

The governor passed these directives during a meeting with DG NADRA here at the Governor's House.

The meeting discussed the ongoing CNIC registration campaign from NADRA Mobile Van in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and NADRA services provided to citizens including issuance of CNIC and attestation process. The DG NADRA said that every possible service is being provided to the citizens of KP at NADRA offices and open katcheris (open courts) for the resolution of people's complaints are being arranged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Besides the establishment of National Registration Centre (NRC) at Panyala in DI Khan, he said that the upgradation of the NRC at Paharpoor and the setting up of a new NRC at Khasoor would provide the best possible services to the area people.

The governor directed the establishment of passport offices at NADRA Offices in KP.

The governor said residents of rural areas especially senior citizens and women were confronted with problems in the renovation and registration of CNICs and emphasized mobile registration services in the morning and evening in rural areas. He also directed the simplification of collective services including the acquisition of identity cards of NADRA to facilitate people.