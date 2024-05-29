Open Menu

KP Governor Directs Establishment Of NADRA Citizens Facilitation Centres At Tehsil Level

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM

KP Governor directs establishment of NADRA citizens facilitation centres at tehsil level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here Wednesday directed the Director General (DG) National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Regional Head Office KP, Khalid Inayatullah to establish citizens facilitation centres at tehsil level to facilitate the local population of the province.

The governor passed these directives during a meeting with DG NADRA here at the Governor's House.

The meeting discussed the ongoing CNIC registration campaign from NADRA Mobile Van in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and NADRA services provided to citizens including issuance of CNIC and attestation process. The DG NADRA said that every possible service is being provided to the citizens of KP at NADRA offices and open katcheris (open courts) for the resolution of people's complaints are being arranged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Besides the establishment of National Registration Centre (NRC) at Panyala in DI Khan, he said that the upgradation of the NRC at Paharpoor and the setting up of a new NRC at Khasoor would provide the best possible services to the area people.

The governor directed the establishment of passport offices at NADRA Offices in KP.

The governor said residents of rural areas especially senior citizens and women were confronted with problems in the renovation and registration of CNICs and emphasized mobile registration services in the morning and evening in rural areas. He also directed the simplification of collective services including the acquisition of identity cards of NADRA to facilitate people.

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Mobile Van Faisal Karim Kundi Women From Best

Recent Stories

UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on s ..

UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students

2 hours ago
 Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar ..

Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya

2 hours ago
 At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accide ..

At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

6 hours ago
 NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi offi ..

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office

15 hours ago
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

20 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

22 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

24 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

24 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

1 day ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan