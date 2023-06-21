KP Governor directs two hours relief during power outage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Tuesday directed the PESCO authorities to provide two hours of relief to people during a period of load shedding on all grid stations in Peshawar.

Presiding over a high-level meeting of PESCO and SNGPL authorities here at Governor House after people complaints about excessive load shedding of power and gas, the Governor was assured by the SNGPL administration to remove all problems of people regarding the unavailability of gas and low pressure.

Mayor Peshawar, Zubair Ali, tehsils Chairmen Badabair, Peshtakhara and Shah Alam were present.

The Governor was further assured of increasing gas pressure from Wednesday.

Other issues related to gas and electricity also came under discussion.