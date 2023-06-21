UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Directs Two Hours Relief During Power Outage

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 12:00 AM

KP Governor directs two hours relief during power outage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Tuesday directed the PESCO authorities to provide two hours of relief to people during a period of load shedding on all grid stations in Peshawar.

Presiding over a high-level meeting of PESCO and SNGPL authorities here at Governor House after people complaints about excessive load shedding of power and gas, the Governor was assured by the SNGPL administration to remove all problems of people regarding the unavailability of gas and low pressure.

Mayor Peshawar, Zubair Ali, tehsils Chairmen Badabair, Peshtakhara and Shah Alam were present.

The Governor was further assured of increasing gas pressure from Wednesday.

Other issues related to gas and electricity also came under discussion.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Electricity Shah Alam Ghulam Ali Gas All From SNGPL PESCO

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Confident That Military-to-Military ..

Pentagon Says Confident That Military-to-Military Communications With China to R ..

9 minutes ago
 US DoJ Says Examining Bank Merger Policy to Protec ..

US DoJ Says Examining Bank Merger Policy to Protect Consumers After Industry Tur ..

9 minutes ago
 Governor urges UNHCR to provide facilities to loca ..

Governor urges UNHCR to provide facilities to local populations affected by refu ..

9 minutes ago
 Alcaraz survives Queen's scare, Murray's winning s ..

Alcaraz survives Queen's scare, Murray's winning streak ends

9 minutes ago
 Manchester City producing best football and talent ..

Manchester City producing best football and talent in England, says Chairman

17 minutes ago
 Two drug smugglers held

Two drug smugglers held

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.