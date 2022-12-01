UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Directs Varsities To Award Scholarships To Deserving Students

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2022 | 07:30 PM

KP Governor directs varsities to award scholarships to deserving students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Thursday directed all the public and private sector universities to award 20 to 50 scholarships and admissions to poor and deserving students.

  The universities should also give special scholarships to 5 to 6 male and female students from each merged district so that the educational deprivation of the youth of these areas could be addressed.

  Addressing the third convocation of Iqra National University here as a special guest, he said that Iqra University had earned a good reputation in a short period of time and hoped that very soon it would be counted among the top-ranking higher educational institutions of the world.

  On the occasion, the governor awarded gold medals to 31 students and degrees to 354 students who graduated from the university.

  Congratulating the students, parents, and teachers, he urged the youth to do hard work in life and earn a good name for the country and for their families and teachers as well.

  He also urged institutions of higher education to educate youth in such ways that they could be accommodated in the market easily.

  The governor also congratulated the teachers of Iqra University and said that one of their students was the serving mayor of the Peshawar district, which was an honor for the institution.

 He said that his appointment as governor KP was the trust of the leadership and people, adding that he would not neglect his constitutional duties even for a moment and would take practical steps to improve the quality of education at all higher educational institutions and resolve the problems being faced by the universities in the province.

Related Topics

Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Poor Education Male Ghulam Ali Gold Market National University All From

Recent Stories

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

2 hours ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

3 hours ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

3 hours ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

4 hours ago
 U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Educati ..

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Education Sector

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.