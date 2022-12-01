KP Governor directs varsities to award scholarships to deserving students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Thursday directed all the public and private sector universities to award 20 to 50 scholarships and admissions to poor and deserving students.

The universities should also give special scholarships to 5 to 6 male and female students from each merged district so that the educational deprivation of the youth of these areas could be addressed.

Addressing the third convocation of Iqra National University here as a special guest, he said that Iqra University had earned a good reputation in a short period of time and hoped that very soon it would be counted among the top-ranking higher educational institutions of the world.

On the occasion, the governor awarded gold medals to 31 students and degrees to 354 students who graduated from the university.

Congratulating the students, parents, and teachers, he urged the youth to do hard work in life and earn a good name for the country and for their families and teachers as well.

He also urged institutions of higher education to educate youth in such ways that they could be accommodated in the market easily.

The governor also congratulated the teachers of Iqra University and said that one of their students was the serving mayor of the Peshawar district, which was an honor for the institution.

He said that his appointment as governor KP was the trust of the leadership and people, adding that he would not neglect his constitutional duties even for a moment and would take practical steps to improve the quality of education at all higher educational institutions and resolve the problems being faced by the universities in the province.