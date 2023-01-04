KP Governor discusses financial, administrative problems with VCs KP universities

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Wednesday convened a meeting with Vice Chancellors (VCs) of provincial public sector universities here at the Governor House and discussed with them the financial and administrative situation of the the universities.

All the Vice-Chancellors present in the conference discussed the problems faced by the universities, the ban on recruitment, improvement of the quality of education and presented suggestions.

The Governor said that the purpose of the meeting was not only to know their problems and the overall situation of the education system in the universities but also to know the overall situation of the education system.

A consultation was held for the improvement and especially for the provision of educational facilities to the students.

The Governor directed VCs to get prior permission from his office for any need-based jobs in administration with the need and explanation in writing.

The Governor said that he would hold a conference with the vice chancellors of other public universities after which a committee would be formed regarding the opinions and suggestions of all the universities and an action plan would be prepared.

"We all have to set up such a system of higher education through mutual consultation in which we can provide quality education to the youth of the province so that they cannot only make a name for themselves in their field but also become a source of pride for the country and the nation," he remarked.

Representatives of the Higher Education Department, Finance Department, Establishment Department, Higher Education Commission were also present at the Vice Chancellors' Conference while former Provincial Secretary Interior Dr. Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, Adnan Jalil and Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor also attended the conference on special invitation.

