KP Governor Distributes Edible Products Among Orphans

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2023 | 04:40 PM

KP Governor distributes edible products among orphans

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Tuesday distributed edible products among 30 orphans girls of Model Institute for Estate Children at Governor House.

The girls went around the Governor's house and took pictures with the Governor.

The Governor said helping needy people and looking after orphans was the best act before Allah Almighty and urged philanthropists to play constructive roles for their welfare and prosperity.

The Governor said that helping the needy and orphans was our collective duty.

Allah Almighty helped those who help poor and needy people and bring ease in their lives.

The Governor paid an affection to the orphans and handed food and drinking products to them.

